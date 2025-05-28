Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $76,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $196,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,286,875.92. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:BSM opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.04%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

