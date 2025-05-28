iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMB opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4023 per share. This represents a $4.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

