Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 965,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 488,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,826,510.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

