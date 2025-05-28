Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,228.20. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 4.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.