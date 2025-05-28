Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at QuantumScape
In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,228.20. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QuantumScape stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 4.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
