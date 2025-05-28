Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Barclays PLC raised its position in Toast by 38.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Toast by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,712.60. This trade represents a 72.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,991 shares of company stock worth $15,242,750. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,270.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

