Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,907.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,829.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,805.65. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.