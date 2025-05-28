The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,785,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2%

The Cigna Group stock opened at $315.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

