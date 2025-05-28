Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 285,015 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

NYSE WELL opened at $152.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.95 and a 1-year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

