Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $386,264.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,659,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,227,435.50. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,157.86. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $740,590. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,455,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

