Brokerages Set D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) PT at $10.17

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

QBTS stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $259,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,177.26. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock worth $23,282,578. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

