Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.68. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

