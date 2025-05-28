Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after buying an additional 3,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3%

KGC stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

