U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.