Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $518.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $518.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IT opened at $444.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.95. Gartner has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.