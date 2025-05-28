Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 120,238 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,238 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acme United worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Acme United by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Stock Up 1.2%

ACU stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

