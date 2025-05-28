Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

