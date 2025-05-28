Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 529 SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNRG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

