LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,705 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after buying an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after buying an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 169.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

