Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AleAnna Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AleAnna Inc - Class A alerts:

AleAnna Inc – Class A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNA opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32. AleAnna Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.50 and a beta of 0.24.

AleAnna Inc – Class A Company Profile

AleAnna Inc – Class A ( NASDAQ:ANNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.