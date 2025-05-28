Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $100,000 Stake in DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,702 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in DIH Holding US were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DIH Holding US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHAI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. DIH Holding US, Inc. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Get DIH Holding US alerts:

DIH Holding US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DIH Holding US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIH Holding US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.