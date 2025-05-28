1,000 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $590.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.44 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.