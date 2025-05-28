Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 558 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

