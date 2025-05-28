Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,184.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,226,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,458 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 218,898 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,659,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITO stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

