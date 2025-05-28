Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,800 VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of VersaBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,708,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,389,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth about $5,588,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBNK. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.40 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.40 price target on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VBNK

VersaBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.