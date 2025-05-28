Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 190.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.