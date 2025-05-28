Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 35,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,316,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

