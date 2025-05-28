Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter.

BATS TAIL opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $159.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

