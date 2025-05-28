Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NCP Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.