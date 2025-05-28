Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 734 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently -14.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

