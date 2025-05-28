Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 916,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. International Paper has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.