Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,469,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 275,117 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 353,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 734,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $72,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,569,224.34. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 2.1%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.