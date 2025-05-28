374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Director Stephen J. Jones Buys 40,000 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,669.76. This represents a 80.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

374Water Stock Up 11.7%

NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. 374Water Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.18.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 376.2% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 304,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 86,733 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 30.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 401,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 570,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on 374Water

374Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.