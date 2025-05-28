374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Director Stephen J. Jones Buys 40,000 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,669.76. This represents a 80.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
374Water Stock Up 11.7%
NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. 374Water Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.18.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Saturday.
View Our Latest Analysis on 374Water
374Water Company Profile
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 374Water
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.