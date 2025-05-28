OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Nadeem Nisar Purchases 5,000 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Nadeem Nisar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,712 shares in the company, valued at $378,013.44. This represents a 3.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nadeem Nisar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Nadeem Nisar bought 10,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.63). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 578,209 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 711,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

