Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Insider Trisha L. Fox Sells 16,840 Shares of Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) insider Trisha L. Fox sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $20,376.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,496.20. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Olaplex Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $845.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.37. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Olaplex by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,239,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,009 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Olaplex by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Olaplex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Olaplex by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,171 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Olaplex from $1.20 to $1.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

