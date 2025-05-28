Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.