Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,460,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 114,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,059,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after buying an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:MAIN opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

