Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,270,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after acquiring an additional 586,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $328,899,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EQIX opened at $876.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $828.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.08. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

