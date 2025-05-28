Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

