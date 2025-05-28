Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

