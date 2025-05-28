6,176 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,176 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

