Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.