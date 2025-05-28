Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

PLRX stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLRX. Leerink Partners downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

