Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0%

MUJ stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.