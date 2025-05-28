Stephen Trundle Sells 3,644 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $206,469.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,550.94. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Stephen Trundle sold 3,626 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $215,783.26.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97.
Alarm.com Price Performance
Shares of ALRM opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alarm.com
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.