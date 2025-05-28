Stephen Trundle Sells 3,644 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $206,469.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,550.94. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, May 16th, Stephen Trundle sold 3,626 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $215,783.26.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97.

Shares of ALRM opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 882,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 183,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,841,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

