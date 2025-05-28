Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter.

JMHI stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

