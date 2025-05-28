Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Kerzner Sells 2,213 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $125,388.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,746.64. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 16th, Daniel Kerzner sold 2,019 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $120,150.69.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 304.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 235.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

