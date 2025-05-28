Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $751.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.81. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $751.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

