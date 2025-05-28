Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE WHR opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

