Ascent Group LLC Buys 284 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VCIT stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3151 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

