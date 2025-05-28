Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,550,080 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550,080 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.43% of Rackspace Technology worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 94,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $221,296.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,995,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,377.22. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 38,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $90,901.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,698.16. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,974 shares of company stock worth $1,857,140. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

About Rackspace Technology

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.